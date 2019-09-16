India condemns attack on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

India on Monday condemned the drone attack on the two major oil facilities run by the state-owned company Aramco in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in response to a query on Saturday's attack on Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field, said that India opposes terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"We condemn the attacks of September 14, 2019, targetting Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia. We reiterate our resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," said Kumar.

According to the Saudi Press Agency the drones caused the fire at the refinery in the city of Abqaiq in the Kingdom`s oil-rich Eastern Province, which Aramco describes as the world`s largest oil processing plant, as well as the blaze at the Khurais oil field, around 150 km from Riyadh, news agency IANS reported.

Multiple videos posted on social media showed an Aramco compound engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing from the site. In some videos, several loud bangs resembling the sound of explosions can be heard in the background.

Houthi fighters are fighting the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition. Yemen has been at war since 2015 when President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi was forced to flee the capital Sanaa by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia backs Hadi and has led a coalition of regional countries against the rebels. Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of arming and directing the Houthi rebels in Yemen to launch drone and rocket attacks across the kingdom`s border.