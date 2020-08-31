India coronavirus COVID-19 tally cross 36 lakh mark with 78,512 new cases

The coronavirus cases in India has crossed 36 lakh mark with the single-day spike of more than 78,000 fresh cases.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus tally in India stands at 36,21,246 cases. Out of the total cases,7,81,975 are active ones.
A total of 27,74,802 have recovered from the virus so far. The recovery rate reached 76.62 percent and the positivity rate was 9.27 percent. So far, 64,469 people have died of the disease.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar.
Here's the state-wise list of COVID-19 data:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|473
|45
|2586
|67
|45
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|99129
|1448
|321754
|9067
|3884
|88
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1205
|87
|2822
|68
|7
|2
|4
|Assam
|21551
|556
|83927
|1417
|296
|7
|5
|Bihar
|17333
|337
|117124
|2352
|578
|17
|6
|Chandigarh
|1807
|115
|2296
|48
|52
|7
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|13520
|854
|16303
|485
|269
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|296
|10
|2042
|44
|2
|9
|Delhi
|14793
|753
|154171
|1249
|4426
|22
|10
|Goa
|3635
|11
|13186
|457
|183
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|15272
|163
|76731
|1095
|3006
|17
|12
|Haryana
|10980
|374
|51620
|909
|682
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1460
|21
|4450
|142
|35
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7959
|287
|28510
|490
|694
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|11577
|220
|26448
|1345
|410
|13
|16
|Karnataka
|88110
|1645
|242229
|7101
|5589
|106
|17
|Kerala
|23719
|377
|49849
|1770
|287
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|847
|21
|1757
|12
|34
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13592
|475
|47467
|1054
|1374
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|193889
|8422
|562401
|7690
|24399
|296
|21
|Manipur
|1845
|99
|4239
|53
|28
|22
|Meghalaya
|1284
|46
|1049
|14
|10
|23
|Mizoram
|422
|2
|589
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|887
|38
|3026
|109
|9
|25
|Odisha
|27219
|483
|73233
|2519
|482
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|4938
|104
|8968
|457
|221
|10
|27
|Punjab
|15375
|34
|35747
|1656
|1404
|56
|28
|Rajasthan
|14091
|685
|65093
|2122
|1043
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|404
|1220
|25
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52721
|5
|362133
|6406
|7231
|94
|31
|Telengana
|31299
|15
|92837
|1849
|827
|9
|32
|Tripura
|4108
|131
|7433
|201
|103
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5912
|177
|13066
|480
|257
|7
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|54666
|1306
|167543
|4802
|3423
|67
|35
|West Bengal
|25657
|339
|130952
|3308
|3176
|50
|Total#
|781975
|16673
|2774801
|60868
|64469
|971
as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data a total of 8,46,278 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,23,07,914.
India's COVID-19 cases rose from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days and 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days.
A total of 1,583 laboratories are conducting Covid-19 tests across the country. Of these, 1,003 are government labs while 580 are private.
A total of 811 laboratories are conducting Real-Time RT-PCR for Covid-19 while the TrueNat Test is being conducted by 651 labs.
On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation.