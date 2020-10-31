India coronavirus tally cross 81-lakh mark with 48,648 new COVID-19 infections

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 81-lakh mark on Saturday (October 31, 2020) with 48,648 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of health data, India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 81,37,119, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 91.34 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, as per the Ministry of Health data. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day.

The total coronavirus cases in India include 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 per cent of the total caseload.

The 551 new fatalities include 127 from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 49 each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, 47 from Delhi and 38 from Tamil Nadu.

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 10 4076 22 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 25514 754 788375 3623 6676 17 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 70 12777 154 37 4 Assam 10421 717 194668 1094 926 3 5 Bihar 7897 161 206346 1238 1084 8 6 Chandigarh 657 8 13469 67 225 7 Chhattisgarh 22350 19 160918 1650 2038 49 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 3197 5 2 9 Delhi 32363 1411 342811 4433 6470 47 10 Goa 2405 31 40409 241 602 5 11 Gujarat 13168 64 154968 1027 3711 6 12 Haryana 11851 460 151839 1179 1777 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 2891 123 18595 193 312 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6835 93 86024 654 1471 5 15 Jharkhand 5196 98 95208 421 883 16 Karnataka 59518 4981 749740 8521 11140 49 17 Kerala 90671 1218 332994 7828 1457 28 18 Ladakh 627 5493 55 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 9294 395 158455 1074 2941 12 20 Maharashtra 125971 2178 1503050 8241 43837 127 21 Manipur 4303 5 13805 222 164 4 22 Meghalaya 1170 156 8125 235 87 23 Mizoram 437 2 2284 26 1 24 Nagaland 1598 165 7308 212 39 4 25 Odisha 13500 264 273838 1800 1308 11 26 Puducherry 3739 19 30577 128 592 27 Punjab 4101 165 124870 577 4187 19 28 Rajasthan 15251 303 178064 2087 1898 10 29 Sikkim 254 14 3591 33 68 1 30 Tamil Nadu 23532 1354 687388 3924 11091 38 31 Telengana 18409 47 218887 1486 1336 6 32 Tripura 1493 87 28878 141 346 33 Uttarakhand 3634 89 57270 258 1011 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 24431 427 448644 2590 7007 24 35 West Bengal 36999 95 325888 4015 6784 59 Total# 582649 11737 7432829 59454 121641 551

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,?70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till October 30. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday.

Of the total 1,21,641 deaths reported so far in the country, 43,837 are from Maharashtra, followed by 11,140 from Karnataka, 11,091 from Tamil Nadu, 7,007 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,784 from West Bengal, 6,676 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,470 from Delhi, 4,187 from Punjab and 3,711 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.