India Covid-19 Update: 6,690 New Infections In 24 Hours, Active Cases Dip To 63,380

New Delhi: India recorded 6,690 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases decreased to 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,369 with 24 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. Having 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India`s total recovery increased to 4,43,11,078 with the recovery stand at 98.67 per cent. A total of 92.56 crore tests conducted so far with 1,89,087 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 11,078 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

7,178 New Cases, 16 Deaths Reported On Monday

India logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid-19 cases dipped after 69 days on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent, the health ministry said.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore, it added. The active cases comprised 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data. With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally stood at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll rose to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala.

On Sunday, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the data suggested.