India Covid-19 Update: 9,355 Cases, 26 Deaths In 24 Hours, Marginal Dip In New Infections From Yesterday

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday recorded 9,355 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours – a 2.8 per cent decline in cases recorded on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active number of cases now stands at 5,7410 with a total of 26 deaths recorded during this period. At a rate of 98.68%, a total of 4,43,35,977 patients have been discharged from health facilities so far.

India had on Wednesday recorded 9,629 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections - nearly 40% rise in coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, according to the latest Health Ministry data. With this, the active cases decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, the government data said.

The death toll increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which included 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.61 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases comprised 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Decline In New Covid-19 Cases



India had on Tuesday recorded 6,690 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases decreased to 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll increased to 5,31,369 with 24 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India`s total recovery increased to 4,43,11,078 and recovery per cent was recorded at 98.67%. A total of 92.56 crore tests were conducted so far with 1,89,087 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore, the data stated on Tuesday. According to the Health Ministry figures, the active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 11,078 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid-19 cases dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.