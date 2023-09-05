You must have tried to solve the Rubik's Cube and even if you haven't, you must have seen the intriguing box. Now, the Defense Ministry in collaboration with the Health Ministry and HLL Lifecare has developed a small hospital in the shape of Rubik's Cube. The hospital has been donated to Myanmar and the government is preparing to donate a similar hospital to Sri Lanka as well. It has been prepared under Project Bheeshma and the hospital has been named Arogya Maitri Cube.

In Arogya Maitri Cube, India has built the world's smallest emergency hospital, which is enclosed in square boxes like a game of Rubik's Cube. This small hospital is enclosed in 72 square boxes. The hospital is so small that it can be carried anywhere, can be airlifted and won't break even if it's thrown from the sky to the ground or won't get spoiled even if dropped into water.

It has three iron frames, 36 boxes and weighs 720 kg. There is a QR code on every box, which can be scanned to know details like which box contains medicines and their expiry date. The QR codes also show which box has the material for fracture treatment and which has the facility for X-ray. Using this emergency hospital, an operation theatre can be prepared in 8 to 10 minutes. The entire hospital can be prepared in one hour. Generators have been fitted between the three frames of the hospital and the operation theatre on the roof.

ICU, operation theatre, beds, medicines and food items are also available in this hospital. This hospital can treat 200 people and keep 100 patients on beds for 48 hours. This hospital can be run completely with the help of solar energy and batteries. Equipped with tools like a testing lab, ventilator, X-ray, and ultrasound machine, this hospital has everything that a modern hospital should have. Be it fracture, head injury, bleeding or breathing problems or need for antibiotics and painkillers – the hospital has it all.

This hospital can prove to be a boon for battlefield or rural areas with no healthcare facilities.