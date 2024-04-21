India Delivers First Batch Of BrahMos Missile To Philippines Amid South China Sea Tensions

New Delhi: As part of a $375 million defence deal between India and Philippines, an air base in Manila on Saturday received first lot of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. According to defence officials, the Indian Air Force sent its American-origin C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft with the missiles to the Philippines' Marine Corps.

The officials further said that the shipment of ground systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, along with the missiles, started last from last month.

The delivery of the missile system to the Philippines comes at a time when the country is facing frequent clashes in the South China Sea leading to increase in tension in the region. To defend against any threats in the area, the Philippines would station its three BrahMos missile system batteries along their coastline.

One of the most successful missile projects in history is reportedly the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint venture between the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). BrahMos, widely regarded as the world's most advanced and rapid precision-guided weapon, has been instrumental in strengthening India's deterrent power.