New Delhi: India has accused Canada of having too many diplomats in the country who interfere in its internal affairs and has asked it to reduce their number to match India's presence in Canada. The move comes amid a diplomatic spat between the two nations over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada in June. India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India wants parity in diplomatic strength and that talks are underway to achieve that. He did not reveal the deadline or the number of diplomats that India has asked Canada to withdraw.

The row erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist leader, in June. India strongly denied the allegations and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Canada's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Bagchi also expressed India's concerns over the security of its diplomats and premises in Canada, saying that India has been raising the issue with Canada regularly. He also said that India is open to looking at any specific or relevant information that Canada may share with it regarding Nijjar's killing.

Bagchi also responded to a question on a protest by pro-Khalistani elements in the UK on October 2, saying that India has taken up its concerns on the security of its diplomats and premises there with the UK authorities. He said that the issue is about ensuring that India's diplomats can function normally and that its premises are safe and that the community is not targeted.