'India Desires Positive....': MEA Expresses Concern Over Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, expressed New Delhi's concerns over recent attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh during a significant diplomatic meeting in Dhaka.

According to MEA, Misri conveyed India's disapproval of the violent incidents, particularly those targeting places of worship and religious institutions, stressing that such actions were "regrettable." He said, "India desires positive, constructive ties with Bangladesh, relationship is people-centric.

This was part of his discussions with Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain.

Concerns Over the Safety of Minorities

The key topic during the meeting was the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the safety and welfare of religious communities. Misri shared India’s concerns over the rise in attacks on religious and cultural properties, which have disproportionately affected the Hindu minority.

The Foreign Secretary made it clear that such violence was unacceptable, stressing the importance of ensuring the protection of religious freedoms and minority communities in Bangladesh.

Misri noted that the conversations were "frank, candid, and constructive," giving both sides an opportunity to review their relations and identify ways to move forward despite the challenges.

Tensions Between India and Bangladesh

The meeting between Misri and Hossain came amid a backdrop of strained bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, following political upheaval in Dhaka. In August, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted after widespread anti-government protests. This led to the appointment of Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the new Chief Adviser to the interim government, sparking tensions between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations further soured due to incidents of violence targeting Bangladesh’s Hindu minority. These incidents included mob attacks, property vandalism, and desecration of places of worship.

Reports have also indicated a crackdown on Hindu priests, with some facing prosecution, raising concerns about their safety and well-being under the interim government.

Dhaka's Response to the Violence

In response to international criticism, including from India, Dhaka has maintained that the violence was a result of anger against the political opposition, particularly the ousted Hasina regime.

Authorities in Bangladesh have argued that the incidents of violence were not motivated by religious intolerance but were instead a reaction to the political turmoil, with some of the affected Hindus allegedly having ties to Hasina’s Awami League party.