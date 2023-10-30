India Developing Long-Range Air Defence System Capable Of Destroying Stealth Jets, Cruise Missiles

Amid the twin challenges that India faces from Pakistan and China, the Defence Research Development Organisation is developing a long-range air defence system like that of Israel's iron dome. While the iron dome's range is around 70 km, the Indian air defence system's range will be around 350 km. This will be a big boost for the defence forces who at present rely on the Russian S-400 system for eliminating long-distance threats. S-400 has an operational range of 380 kms.

According to a report by the DD News, the state-owned news platform, India is on track to operationally deploy its own long-range air defence system by 2028-29. This indigenous system is created to detect and destroy various threats, including stealth fighters, aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions at ranges of up to 350 km.

This ambitious project, called Project Kusha, is managed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). It aims to establish a powerful three-layered defence system capable of effectively countering enemy aircraft and missiles from long distances. Valued at over $2.5 billion, this project could place India among a select group of nations with indigenous capabilities to address aerial threats over significant distances.

India's development of its own long-range air defence system not only enhances national security but also elevates the country to the league of Nations capable of countering aerial threats over extended distances.

At the core of this system is the Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LR-SAM), which aims to provide interception capabilities similar to the formidable Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system recently integrated into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The LR-SAM system is designed with three layers of surface-to-air missiles, each tailored for engaging targets at various ranges. India's prior collaboration with Israel during the development of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile system (MRSAM), capable of targeting aerial assets at distances exceeding 70 km, has played a pivotal role in advancing this initiative.

Last year, the DRDO had successfully test-fired Very-Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile giving a significant boost to the country's defence capabilities.