India dismisses Pakistan's terrorism charge, calls to end support to cross border terror

New Delhi: The Ministryof External Affairs on Sunday (November 15, 2020) dismissed Pakistan's charge accusing India and Afghanistan of being involved in many incidents against the country.

In a sharply worded statement, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava called it a futile anti-India propaganda and alleged that the claims of ‘proof’ have no credibility.

"This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination," Srivastava said in response to media queries on the allegations.

Read | Almost half of Pakistanis blame Imran Khan government for inflation: Survey

"This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership," he said.

Also, he said that India urges Pakistan to end support to cross-border terror and reminded it how it has been hosted terrorists including Osama Bin Laden.

Live TV

"Pakistani leaders have never hidden the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. India is not the only neighbor to be targeted as underlined by the statements of countries similarly targeted. Distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan," he said.

Highlighting the role Pakistani has played in supporting terrorism, New Delhi recalled, how Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Osama bin laden a ‘martyr’ in Pakistani parliament and admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in his country.

New Delhi also pointed out how recently Pakistani Science and Technology Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain "proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister" in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers died.

Notably, Pakistan's allegations come even as the country increased it ceasefire violations at the line of control.

Earlier, Afghanistan dismissed Pakistani claims with the Afghan foreign ministry strongly rejecting the allegations made Pakistani Army's spokesman claiming use of Afghan territory against the country.

It reminded Islamabad that the "most important foreign policy priority" of the Afghan government is that "Afghanistan playing the role of a center of regional and international cooperation based on common interests, especially in the fight against terrorism."