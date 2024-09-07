India Dispatches 2,300 kg Of Medical Aid To Chad Following Fire Disaster

India has sent around 2300 kg of medical aid to Chad, in response to a deadly fire incident in the African nation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. The consignment departed from New Delhi today, contains essential life-saving antibiotics and general medicines.

This underscores India's 'Vishwabandhu' approach, where it serves as a friend to the whole world. "Extending Humanitarian Assistance to Chad: India - Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world ! India extends medical aid consisting of Essential Life-saving Antibiotics and General Medicines to the government of Republic of Chad, in response to a deadly fire incident," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

"The consignment weighing approximately 2300 Kgs departed from Delhi today," he added. Chad was also hit by a massive fire incident in June this year, after a fire set off explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital.

At least nine people were killed and over 40 sustained injuries. Notably, India has repeatedly extended help to different countries across the world, during crisis situations and in many cases, by acting as the first responder.

Earlier in June, India sent humanitarian assistance to Haiti, which included medical supplies like blood transfusion essentials. This came after over 40 people were killed when a boat they were on board caught fire off the coast of Haiti, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) had said, citing local authorities, CNN reported.

In June, India sent around 19 tons of relief material for the people of Papua New Guinea in the aftermath of devastating landslides that struck the island nation last month, inflicting huge casualties and heavy damage to the infrastructure.

In May, India sent a second tranche of humanitarian aid to Kenya, comprising relief and medical supplies, as the East African nation suffered from massive floods.