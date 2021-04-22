India doing its part, per capita carbon footprint 60% lower than global average: PM Modi at Climate Summit 2021

New Delhi: Calling for concrete action to deal with the Climate Change crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 22) asserted that India is doing its part despite various developmental challenges.

Addressing the Climate Summit 2021 hosted by the United States, Modi underlined the country’s commitment towards achieving its renewable energy target.

“For humanity to combat Climate Change, concrete action is needed. We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope. We, in India, are doing our part,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister said that India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60 per cent lower than the global average.

“It is because our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices,” he added.

Modi further said, “Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 shows our commitment. Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity.”

On the occasion, PM Modi said that the US President Joe Biden and he are launching the “India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations.

That is why, President Biden and I are launching the “India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership”. Together, we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 22, 2021

In his address, PM Modi also said that the current COVID-19 pandemic situation serves as a reminder about the threat posed by Climate Change.

“Humanity is battling a global pandemic right now. And, this event is a timely reminder that the grave threat posed by Climate Change has not disappeared,” Modi said.

“In fact, Climate Change is a lived reality for millions around the world. Their lives and livelihoods are already facing its adverse consequences,” he added.

The two-day virtual Climate Summit which started today is being attended by 40 world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Live TV