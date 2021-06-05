India emerging as a leader of climate justice, says PM Narendra Modi on World Environment Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 5, 2021) said that India has set an example in the world when it comes to protecting the environment, adding that the country’s capacity for renewable energy has increased by more than 250 percent in 6-7 years.

While addressing a virtual meeting on Word Environment Day, jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, PM Modi said, “Today, India is setting an example in front of the world that when it comes to protecting the environment. It is not necessary to block development works while doing so. Economy and Ecology both can go together, can move forward, this is the path India has chosen.21st century India will get energy only from the modern thinking and modern policies of the 21st century. With this thinking, our government is continuously taking policy decisions in every field.”

"India is moving ahead with a great global vision, be it the International Solar Alliance, realizing the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure initiative. India is also aware of the challenges that are being faced due to climate change and is also working actively," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also released the "Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025". He also launched the ambitious E-100 pilot project in Pune for the production and distribution of ethanol across the country.

"Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, India has taken another big step. A detailed roadmap for the development of the ethanol sector has just been released. An ambitious E-100 pilot project related to the production and distribution of ethanol across the country has also been launched in Pune. Now ethanol has become one of the major priorities of 21st century India," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister announced that the government has identified 11 sectors that can make good use of resources by recycling them through modern technology. He said a lot of work has been done in the last few years on the Kachra to Kanchan campaign and now it is being taken forward very fast in mission mode. The action plan related to this, which will have all the regulatory and development-related aspects, will be implemented in the coming months.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘promotion of biofuels for a better environment’. Union Cabinet Ministers Shri Nitin Gadkari, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Shri Prakash Javadekar, Shri Piyush Goyal and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.

World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe, is one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN) to generate awareness about the significance of nature. The day is celebrated to tell people that nature should be respected for its values.

(With Agency inputs)

