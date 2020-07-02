India expects China to sincerely ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA

India on Thursday reiterated its stand urging China to sincerely ensure “expeditious restoration” of peace and tranquillity in the border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The border tension between India and China escalated on June 15 when 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred after violent clashes with Chinese troops along the LAC in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "India and China are having dialogues and discussions through established military channel. Along with it, diplomatic engagements are going on parallelly. Both sides have emphasised on the need for stepwise and expeditious disengagement."

He added that the meeting in Chushul village in the Leh district of Ladakh was the third military commander meeting on de-escalation and disengagement.

On blocking of Chinese apps, the MEA said, "India is one of the most open regimes to attract FDI. India is the world's largest market for digital technology. World's largest software companies are present but they have to follow our rules on privacy."

After the June 15 clashes, while China has acknowledged casualties on their side, it has not specified the numbers. Beijing has not made any official statement on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army during the face-off with the Indian Army.

India, on its part, categorically rejected Beijing’s untenable claims regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said that it contradicts its earlier stand on the issue. The Minister of External Affairs claimed that since early May 2020, the Chinese side has been hindering India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the area.

Speaking on Pakistan blaming India for the recent attack in Karachi, the MEA said, "Pakistan can't blame India for their domestic problems."

Reacting to Pakistan's announcement on holding an election in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, India said it rejected the material changes and asked Pakistan to vacate all the illegal occupation.