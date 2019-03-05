India exposes Pakistan's lie on its attack submarine entering Pak waters

India has rejected Pakistan's claim that an Indian submarine was detected by Pakistan Navy on Tuesday while it was trying to enter its waters, stressing that the submarine video released by Pakistan is of November 18, 2016.

Government sources added that Pakistan is hyping up the war psychosis in order to divert attention from the war on terror and the extremists harboured and trained by its army to attack India.

"The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters. The Indian submarine was not targeted keeping in view Pakistan's policy of peace," a Pakistan Navy spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Keeping the (Pakistan) government`s initiative of peace in mind, the Indian submarine was not targetted by the Pakistan Navy," added the spokesperson. The last time the two Navies fought against each other was during the 1971 war.

The allegation by Pakistan comes at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan are quite high following the Indian Air Force airstrike at Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had said terrorists are being trained in Pakistan to carry out operations through the sea. Addressing a gathering of global experts at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue here, Lanba said the terrorists involved in the February 14's Pulwama attack were "aided by a State" that wants to create mayhem in India.

"We also have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out operations in various modus operandi, including through the medium of the sea," he told PTI.

"We recently saw the horrific scale of the extremist attack in Jammu and Kashmir about three weeks ago. This violence was perpetrated by extremists aided and abetted by a State that seeks to destabilise India," the Navy chief said.

"We have seen how quickly terror groups evolve across the globe. A particular brand of terror can well become a global problem in near future," Lanba added.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)