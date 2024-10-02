India Expresses Deep Concern, Calls For Civilian Protection Amid Mounting Tensions In Middle East

Israel-Iran Conflict: Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iran's missile attacks on Israel, India on Wednesday expressed deep concerns, saying that the conflict between the two countries must not take a wider regional dimension and called for restraint and protection of civilians.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, emphasized that "dialogue and diplomacy" should be channeled to resolve all conflicting issues.

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians. It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension, and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA said in the statement.

Statement on the evolving situation in West Asia:https://t.co/6SNjnBHOUT pic.twitter.com/BxVAFTjuWv — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 2, 2024

The statement from the MEA came a day after Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles on Israel. Following the unprecedented attacks by Iran, alarms sounded across Israel, and explosions were heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Israel also issued travel advisory for Indians in Israel. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24 x 7 helpline of the Embassy at +972-547520711, +972-543278392," the Embassy said.

The advisories came after Iran's missile attack on Israel days after Israeli Defense Forces began their ground operations against Hezbollah in Israel. Israel has said that it will respond to the Iranian attack at a date and time of its choice.

IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said, "Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences... We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.”