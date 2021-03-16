हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

India-Finland virtual summit: PM Narendra Modi underlines country's efforts in COVID-19 vaccination outreach

More than 58 million made in India coronavirus vaccine doses had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks, the prime minister said.

India-Finland virtual summit: PM Narendra Modi underlines country&#039;s efforts in COVID-19 vaccination outreach
Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (March 16) underlined India's efforts in helping countries across the world get access to COVID-19 vaccine. He was speaking in a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin.

India has taken care of the needs of the world along with its domestic struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said.

"In 2020, we sent medicines and other essentials to more than 150 countries. And in recent weeks, about 70 countries have received more than 58 million doses of made in India vaccines," Modi said.

Marin hailed India's efforts "in an extensive vaccination programme."

"The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the COVID19 pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program," said Marin.

PM Modi also said both India and Finland believed in a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic global order and the two countries have strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment and education.

In his opening remarks, Modi also urged Finland to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Both the organisations took shape following India's initiative.

"These international institutions will benefit from Finland's ability and expertise," he said.

The Finnish prime minister said there was scope for further intensification of bilateral ties in areas of education, technology and trade.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of the India-Finland partnership.

Narendra ModiIndia Finland summitSanna MarinCOVID-19
