INDEPENDENCE DAY

India Gears Up For 78th Independence Day Celebration Amid High Security

 In Delhi, historical monuments and iconic landmarks were illuminated in the colours of the national flag to honour the freedom movement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 06:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The country is all set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day today, Thursday. In the national capital, historical monuments, iconic landmarks, and government buildings were illuminated in the colours of the national flag to honour the freedom movement that culminated in the country’s independence in 1947.

Historic Red Fort is all prepared to witness India's 78th Independence Day celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag for the 11th consecutive time, today.

 

 

 

 

