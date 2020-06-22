हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Washington Accord

India gets Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord for 6 more years

Earlier in 2014, India had become a permanent signatory of the Washington Accord.  

India gets Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord for 6 more years

New Delhi: The Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday (June 22) informed that India has got the Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord for 6 more years.

The Minister took to his official Twitter account to share the news and wrote, "Glad to share that India has got the Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord for a further period of 6 years."

He added, "In the Washington Accord, India is represented by the National Board of Accreditation. I congratulate the entire nation and the whole team of NBA for the success."

The membership of the Washington Accord is an international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the member country and is an avenue to bring it into the world-class category.

It encourages and facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level.

Earlier in 2014, India had become a permanent signatory of the Washington Accord.
 

