DEFENCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ORGANISATION

India Gets 'Pralay-nkari' Weapon Against Pakistan, China; DRDO's New Missile To Redefine Army's Power

Pralay' has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian Army is soon going to get another powerful weapon that will boost the military's firepower against threats like Pakistan and China. Today, India achieved a significant milestone by conducting a successful test of the 'Pralay,' a surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) from the Abdul Kalam Island, located off the coast of Odisha. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this missile is a crucial addition to India's defense capabilities, primarily focused on safeguarding its borders adjacent to China and Pakistan.

Pralay' has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC). 'Pralay' missile can be compared with China's 'Dong Feng 12' and Russia's 'Iskander', which was used in the ongoing war with Ukraine. Pakistan also has tactical ballistic missiles in its defence system.

During the launch earlier today, the missile flawlessly fulfilled all its mission objectives, according to a defense official. The trajectory of the Pralay missile was vigilantly tracked by a battery of monitoring instruments along the coastline, reaffirming its accuracy and efficiency.

'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle. (With PTI inputs)

