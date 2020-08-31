India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of former President

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee saying 'he left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation'.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

"As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," PM Modi said in another tweet.

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences on the demise and wrote on Twitter, "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country."

Pranab Mukherjee hailed from West Bengal. He famously attended every Durga Puja at his home town Mirati in Birbhum district. His career in politics spanned over five decades. He served as the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

He was hospitalised at the Army Hospital on August 10 and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. According to reports, Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had posted.

In 2017, Mukherjee decided not to run for re-election and to retire from politics after leaving the presidency due to health complications relating to old age. His term expired on July 25, 2017. Prior to his election as President, Mukherjee was Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012.