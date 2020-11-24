India hands over body of Pakistani intruder killed by BSF in J&K’s Samba to Pakistan Rangers

JAMMU: India and Pakistan on Tuesday held Company Commander-level flag meeting a day after the Border Security Force (BSF) killed a Pakistani intruder in J&K’s Samba sector.

The Company Commander level flag meeting was held on the International Border in the Samba Sector from 1130 am to 3.30 pm.

During the meeting, the dead body of the Pakistani national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers this afternoon.

According to BSF, the slain Pak national was identified as Abdul Hamid s/o Roz Din (aged around 60 years) from village Chaman Khurad in Pakistan.

The BSF troops had on Monday shot dead the Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place in the Check Faqeera border outpost area when BSF personnel noticed some suspicious movement of a person who was trying to sneak into the Indian side from Pakistan.

The intruder was challenged but he paid no heed and was subsequently shot dead, they said, adding an operation to retrieve the body of the deceased was launched then.

The incident took place a day after the BSF detected a 150-meter-long underground tunnel suspected to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan recently.

All the four terrorists were killed in a gunfight when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 A K assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who, according to police, had come to execute a ‘big plan’ to disrupt District Development Council polls in the UT, slated to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.