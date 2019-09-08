close

India has lost exceptional lawyer, iconic public figure: PM Narendra Modi condoles Ram Jethmalani's death

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Noted lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani died at his residence in the national capital Delhi on Sunday morning. He was 95. Minutes after his death, condolences and tributes poured in for the eminent Supreme Court lawyer from across the political and social spectrum.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the veteran lawyer's death and recalled his contributions both in the court and the Parliament. 

Calling him an "exceptional lawyer" and "iconic public figure", PM Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject." 

Speaking about the time of the Emergency, PM Modi said that Jethmalani's "fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered." 

Sharing a picture of himself with Jethmalani, PM Modi said, "I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti."

Condoling the death of the 95-year-old lawyer, President Ram Nath Kovind said," the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid their respects to the senior Supreme Court lawyer at the latter's Delhi residence on Saturday. 

Condoling the death of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the country has lost a great intellectual and a patriot.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani ... one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath,” the Vice President’s secretariat wrote on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, BJP president Amit Shah mourned the death of the stalwart lawyer. "Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India’s veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Shri Ram Jethmalani ji. In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life," Shah said.

Shah also called Jethmalani's "passing away is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community."

One of the highest-paid lawyers of the country, Jethmalani served as the Law Minister and the Urban Development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He had also served as the Chairman of Bar Council of India. As a lawyer, Jethmalani often grabbed headlines for representing the unpopular parties. He represented those involved in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and later Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lal murder case. 

His illustrious career was marked by several high-profile cases and run-ins with some of the most powerful people in the country. As a top criminal lawyer of the country, Jethmalani was known for his techniques of cross-examination of witnesses in the courtroom.

Jethmalani's last rites will be performed Sunday evening at the Lodhi Road Crematorium in Delhi.

Ram Jethmalani
