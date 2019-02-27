हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF pilot

India has shown its valour: Ramdev on IAF strike on JeM camp in Pakistan

India on Tuesday carried out strikes deep inside Pakistan, destroying a major camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a terrorist organisation.

ANI photo

Bhairabkunda: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the central government a day after air strikes were carried out by the IAF in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"India has shown its valour and power. I would like to thank the Indian Air Force and the central government for this. We are proud of our government and the Indian Air Force," Ramdev told media here.

"This will now go on, but every time Pakistan will fall flat. This time our security forces and the Indian government will teach them a lesson after which they won`t have the courage to stand up against us in future," he added.

India on Tuesday carried out strikes deep inside Pakistan, destroying a major camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a terrorist organisation which claimed responsibility of orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack. 

