Sushma Swaraj

India has successfully isolated Pakistan among Islamic nations after Pulwama attack: Sushma Swaraj

India has achieved success in getting Pakistan isolated even among Islamic countries in the aftermath of the terror attacks, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Friday.

India has successfully isolated Pakistan among Islamic nations after Pulwama attack: Sushma Swaraj

Hyderabad: India has achieved success in getting Pakistan isolated even among Islamic countries in the aftermath of the terror attacks, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Friday.

Swaraj was addressing a meeting organised in support of the BJP's candidate in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, N Ramachandra Rao.

"We achieved success in isolating Pakistan even among Islamic countries in the world," she said in Hindi.

Swaraj recalled how India was invited to the inaugural conference of the OIC countries in 1969 but could not attend the proceedings due to pressure put by Pakistan.

She added that India attended the OIC's 50th anniversary meet in March even though Pakistan tried to get Swaraj 'disinvited'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made relations with Islamic countries so strong and this is the benefit of his foreign visits, she asserted. 

Sushma SwarajPakistanPulwama attack
