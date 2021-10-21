हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India hits milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 jabs

 India crossed the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark today, nine months after the launch of the world's biggest immunization drive. 

India hits milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 jabs
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India crossed the landmark of vaccinating 100 crore individuals on Thursday (October 21, 2021). India has become the second country, after China, to reach the 100 crore milestone.

According to the Cowin portal, a total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. The milestone was achieved at 9:47 am today.

Additionally, PM Narendra Modi visited Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark. 

Congratulations and wishes poured in from political leaders and health professionals as soon as India achieved the landmark. 

The COVID-19 Task Force chief V K Paul said, “Congratulations to the people&healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India.”

“Consistency is important. First dose has been given to over 75% of adults, but at the same time, 25% of adults, who are eligible to receive free vaccination are still unvaccinated. Efforts must go forward to vaccinate those who haven't taken the first dose,” Dr VK Paul added. 

