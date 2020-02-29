India hopes US-Taliban deal will end violence, bring 'peace and stability' to region

New Delhi: As US-Taliban sign a historic peace deal, India has reacted cautiously to the development reiterating its earlier stand of lending consistent support to bring peace and stability to the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "India`s consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process."

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has noted that the peace deal has been welcomed by the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan. "As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected," he said.

The United States will withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan within 14 months, as per the joint declaration between the Afghan government and Washington. The plan is "subject to the Taliban`s fulfilment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement," the joint declaration read.

The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of negotiations, aimed at ending the 18-year long war in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on a two-day visit to Afghanistan, congratulated the people of Afghanistan and its government on the conduct of the fourth presidential elections and the declaration of the final results. Noting the recent developments and hope for peace generated by recent developments, he reiterated the need for all sections of the political leadership to work together in the pursuit of sustainable peace and security for the people of the country.

He reiterated India’s consistent support for an independent, sovereign, democratic, pluralistic and inclusive Afghanistan in which interests of all sections of Afghan society are preserved. He also conveyed India’s support for enduring and inclusive peace and reconciliation which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. He underscored that sustainable peace in Afghanistan requires an end to externally sponsored terrorism.