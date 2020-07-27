India in much better position in fight against COVID-19 due to right decisions at right time: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 27) stated that India is in a much better situation in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic because of the right decisions taken by the government at the right time.

"The way right decisions were taken at the right time in the country, today it is the result of those right decisions that Indian is much better off than other countries in its fight against COVID-19. Our death rate is less than may leading countries and our recoveries are more than many countries," the Prime Minister said today, at the virtual launch of three high-throughput testing facilities of ICMR in Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida.

"West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will benefit massively in the fight against COVID-19 after the launch of these high throughput COVID testing facilities. These centres also have a lot of economic ability and these hi-tech labs will help increase their testing capabilities immensely. In the future, these labs can be used in Hepatitis B, Dengue and other dangerous diseases," PM Mod said.

5 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted on daily-basis:

PM Modi said there are more than 11,000 COVID-19 facilities and over 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. "We also have nearly 1,300 testing labs in the country and more than five lakh tests are being conducted daily," he said.

"While we had just one centre for Corona testing in January, today close to 1,300 labs are functioning across the country. More than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily in the country today. In the coming weeks, efforts are being made to increase the number to 10 lakh tests per day," he said.

Almost 10 lakh recovery of COVID-19 patients in India:

The Prime Minister highlighted that the number of people recovering from the lethal infection is touching 10 lakh-mark. "The number of people to have recovered in India is reaching 10 lakh. In this long-drawn fight against COVID, it was important that Coronavirus-specific health infrastructure was developed at rapid speed," he stated during his address.

India becomes second-highest manufacturer of PPE kits globally:

Praising the drastic increase in the number of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits manufactured in the country during the crisis phase, PM Modi said that there are 1,200 manufacturers producing more than 5 lakh PPE kits daily. "At one point, India did not produce even one PPE a day. Today, it is the second-highest producer of PPE kits globally. Six months back, there was no manufacturing of PPE kits. Today, over 1,200 manufacturers are producing over 5 lakh kits per day," he said.

Importance of social distancing:

Reiterating the importance of social distancing, PM Modi appealed people to maintain a distance of 2 metres and regularly sanitise/wash hands. "Our scientists are working fast producing a vaccine. But till there is no effective medicine or vaccine against the virus, maintaining a distance of two metres and regularly sanitising hands are our only options," he said.

India's COVID tally on July 27 crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths.