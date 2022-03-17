India, Indonesia discuss countering terrorism, cyber safety at security dialogue

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday held the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue in Jakarta where both the nations shared mutual priorities, including review of the current global and security issues, countering terrorism and violent extremism.

The meet was co-chaired by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Mohammad Mahfud MD and Ajit Doval.

The IISD is a forum that brings the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the National Security Adviser of the Republic of India together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two countries on political and security issues.

At the dialogue, Minister Mahfud and Doval discussed several shared priorities, including a review of the current global and security issues, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime, defence, and cyber security cooperation.

Mahfud and Doval also recognized the importance of a traditionally rich relationship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence that the IISD would strengthen the cooperation between them to overcome common challenges and identified opportunities for further close collaboration in the field of political and security issues.

India and Indonesia also signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Security Dialogue between the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the National Security Council Secretariat of the Republic of India.

Doval also conveyed his gratitude to Minister Mahfud for hosting the meeting in Indonesia and extended an invitation to host Indonesia in India to co-chair the 3rd IISD.

National Security Adviser also met the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

