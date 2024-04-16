'India Is Important Strategic Partner': US Seeks Damage Control Days After Kejriwal Arrest Remarks

New Delhi: The Biden administration on Monday reiterated that India holds important strategic importance as a partner to the US and indicated that they anticipate no alteration in the status of this relationship.

During a daily press briefing the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to a question by asserting America's relations with India. He stated, "India is the world's largest democracy, it is an important strategic partner of the United States and I expect that to remain true." Miller expressed his expectation that this would continue to be the case.

Miller found himself at the spot alleging democratic backsliding when confronted with recent publications claiming a decline in democracy in India and the US managing its ties with the nation. The reports surfaced following Miller's remarks regarding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise case and the freezing of the bank account of the Indian National Congress (INC).

#WATCH | On being asked about the United States' relationship with India, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller says, "India is the world's largest democracy, it is an important strategic partner of the United States and I expect that to remain true." pic.twitter.com/nV6nD2owfr — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Matthew Miller was questioned, why is that the State Department taking a stance on the arrest of Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal while neglecting to do so regarding the arrests of Pakistani opposition leaders?

Replying to the question, Miller declined to classify both cases together and stated that the US hoped for consistent application of the rule of law and human rights for everyone in Pakistan.

US' Previous Comments

After Delhi CM was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Indian external affairs ministry summoned a senior American diplomat to protest the position taken by the US official on Kejriwal’s arrest. Later, Miller commented on summoning stating that they are monitoring these developments closely.

"We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections," Miller added. we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues," he pointed out

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted India's confidence in its "robust and independent” democratic institutions, labeling the comments made by the US State Department regarding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as “unwarranted.” The ministry further stated that any external criticism of India's electoral and legal systems is "entirely unacceptable."