India, Japan conclude second 'Dharma Guardian' joint military exercise

Mizoram: India and Japan on Thursday successfully concluded the second edition of the annual joint military exercise titled as`Dharma Guardian` at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School in Mizoram's Vairengte. "In the series of joint bilateral exercises between India & Japan, both nations once again came together to propel their bilateral relations towards the next level," an official statement said.

The closing ceremony of the joint exercise was presided by General Goro Yuasa, Chief of Staff, Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces and Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, GOC, 3 Corps.

The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the army contingents in counterinsurgency and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain. The entire curriculum was planned in a progressive manner wherein the participants initially familiarised themselves with each others` organisation, weapons and combat skills before graduating to joint tactical exercises.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations were conducted. Further, both the Armies also shared their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refined drills and procedures for joint operations.

The exercise between the two countries culminated with a 72 hours validation phase. Besides fostering mutual understanding and trust, this exercise marks the reaffirmation of India and Japan`s bolstering security and defence cooperation.