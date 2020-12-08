हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Japan ties

India-Japan discuss 5G, new proposals on optical fiber placement, AI, smart cities

In 5G sector, India and Japan discussed wireless planning and standardization of technology.

India-Japan discuss 5G, new proposals on optical fiber placement, AI, smart cities

New Delhi: India and Japan on Tuesday discussed cooperation in 5G and took up new proposals for cooperation in the Information Technology sector at the virtual meet of telecommunications ministries of Japan and India.

In 5G sector, both countries discussed wireless planning and standardization of technology. Earlier in 2020, during the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Japan, both the countries finalised the text of the cybersecurity pact that promotes cooperation in areas such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The new proposals that were discussed included issues such as future submarine optical fiber placement, smart-city, and Artificial intelligence (AI) utilization in the field of healthcare. Both countries have taken a collaborative project at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad where a software utilizes AI to assist colonoscopy diagnosis.

Both the ministries met virtually under the framework of 6th India-Japan ICT Joint Working Group (JWG). Japan was represented by Vice Minister of Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Telecommunications Yoshida Mabito and India by Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash and K Ramchand from the department of telecommunication.

Interestingly, the virtual meet took place through the web platform developed by India's C-DOT. Japan and India JWG was established under the Japan-India ICT Comprehensive Cooperation Framework in January 2014.

Live TV

In the past, it has taken several concrete steps including, laying of submarine optical fiber cable connecting Chennai and Andaman & Nicobar by Japan's NEC. Earlier this year, PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 2,300-km undersea cable.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Japan tiesIndia 5GJapan 5Gsmart citiesArtificial intelligence
Next
Story

Central govt bows down before our 'Bharat Bandh', says farmers' leaders at Singhu border
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M33S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why political hypocrisy on Bharat Bandh?