PM Modi, Fumio Kishida discuss ways to boost economic, cultural linkages during annual India-Japan summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held “productive” talks in New Delhi on Friday (March 19).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that the two leaders “discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries.”

PM Modi and Japan’s Kishida held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi today. The Japan PM is on a two-day visit to India to participate in the 14th annual India-Japan summit.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that the India-Japan summit is an opportunity to review and strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership as the delegation-level talks commenced.

Sharing pictures of the duo, Bagchi wrote in another tweet, “Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress!”

PM @narendramodi welcomed Japan’s PM @kishida230 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Discussions on our multifaceted bilateral ties, regional & global issues of mutual interest on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/Ovd9VHIZYl — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 19, 2022

As per the Japanese media, Kishida will announce an investment of 5 trillion yen or $42 billion over five years in India. He will also agree to an approximately 300 billion yen loan during his meeting with PM Modi on Saturday. The Japan PM is also likely to sign an energy cooperation document concerning carbon reduction.

This is the second in-person meeting between PM Modi and Japan PM Kishida after both leaders met last year on the sidelines of the Glasgow Climate Summit. This is also the first visit by any Japanese PM to India in the last 4-and-a-half years. Notably, this year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

As per MEA, the Japanese PM is scheduled to depart from India at 8 am on Sunday and will travel to Cambodia thereafter.

(With agency inputs)

