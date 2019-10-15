India-Japan to begin joint military exercise Dharma Guardian 2019 from October 19

The joint military exercise of India -Japan to be conducted at Counter Insurgency & Jungle Warfare School (CIJW), at Vairengte at India’s North Eastern State of Mizoram between October 19, 2019 to November 2, 2019. The joint military exercise is named as 'Dharma Guardian – 2019'.

Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF) comprises of twenty five soldiers. Every soldier will participate in the exercise with an aim to share experience gained during various counter terrorism operations in respective countries.

Exercise Dharma Guardian is an annual training event which is being conducted in India since 2018.

“Notably, in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries Exercise Dharma Guardian with Japan is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of global terrorism. The scope of the exercise covers platoon level joint training on counter terrorism operations in jungle and urban scenario,” said a release from the Indian Army.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces which in turn will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.