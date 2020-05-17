India lauds political agreement between rival leaders in Afghanistan, hopes for stability in region

New Delhi: As Afghanistan's bitter political rivals, President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing agreement, India welcomed the decision and assured that it has consistently supported inclusive governance in the region.

In a press note, the MEA lauded the agreement signed between the two leaders. It said: "India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence."

Drawing attention to the global pandemic craeted by the coronavirus, New Delhi urged that the government in Kabul should put an end to the bloodshed in the country and concentrate of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. India calls for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from COVID-19," the statement read.

The deal, which was mutually agreed by both, says Ghani would remain president of the war-torn nation and calls for Abdullah to lead the country's National Reconciliation High Council and some members of Abdullah's team would be included in Ghani's Cabinet. The Reconciliation Council has been given the authority to handle and approve all affairs related to Afghanistan's peace process.

The signing of the agreement between the two leaders comes after both had declared themselves the winner of September 2019 presidential elections. The country's election commission had announced Ghani victorious with more than 50% of the vote. Abdullah had reportedly received more than 39% of the vote but he refused to accept the verdict citing wide spread voting irregularities.

Both Ghani and Abdullah had declared themselves president in parallel inauguration ceremonies in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has more than 6, 400 confirmed infections of about 22,000 people who were tested. While the capital city and others are under lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)