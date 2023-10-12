India Launches ‘Operation Ajay’ To Bring Back Stranded Indians As Israel-Hamas War Escalates

Mumbai: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has initiated 'Operation Ajay' to repatriate its citizens caught in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the launch of #OperationAjay, emphasizing the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad. Special charter flights and necessary arrangements are being organized for a swift return.

Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return.



Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place.



Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2023

India has a history of launching rescue operations to bring back its citizens during wartime, pandemics, and natural disasters.

First Steps: Notifying Registered Citizens

The Embassy of India in Israel has initiated the process by emailing the first batch of registered Indian citizens about the upcoming special flight.

Israel Assures Full Support

Israel's Consulate General in Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in launching 'Operation Ajay'. This operation aims to repatriate approximately 18,000 Indians residing in Israel, including students.

Shoshani highlighted the significant contribution of the Indian business community to Israel's economy, expressing gratitude and love for the community.

Collaboration For Safe Return Of Indians

Israel's Consulate General assured that the Israeli government is fully supportive and cooperative with the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv for the success of Operation Ajay. He also emphasized the close ties between the two nations.

He added that leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi voicing support for Israel strengthen the nation, providing moral support crucial in challenging times. The conversation between PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu underscores the robust friendship and support Israel receives from India.

Israeli Airstrikes Continue In Gaza

In response to Hamas's attacks, the Israel Air Force initiated a fresh wave of strikes, aiming to weaken Hamas's commando force, particularly targeting their operational headquarters. The air force successfully neutralized Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation, and disrupted their terrorist activities by targeting weapons stored in his residence.

Israel remains steadfast in its counter-offensive against Hamas, with the objective of completely eliminating the terror group, following a devastating attack that claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis.