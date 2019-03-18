India lodges strong protest over harassment of its diplomats in Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Monday sent a note verbale to Pakistan following reports of harassment of Indian diplomats, asking Islamabad to not only investigate the matter but also share the results.

Listing instances from the month of March, India highlighted to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry how two Pakistan agency personnel were seen following Indian High Commission's car on a daily basis.

The current instance of harassment of Indian diplomats took place from March 8 to March 11, in which they were not only aggressively followed by Pakistan security personnel but constant surveillance was kept on them.

Pakistani security agency personnel have been seen approaching local security guards at officers residence and pressurising them to divulge information.

On March 8, First Secretary was aggressively tailed by Pakistan security agencies while going to the bank. On the same day itself, Indian Naval Advisor was tailed in the bike while going from chancery to residence.

On March 9, India's Deputy High Commissioner was followed by a bike wherever he went. The Indian Naval Advisor was again followed for a second day. Incidentally, Pakistan agency personnel kept surveillance in a car stationed in front of the residence of naval advisor.

The Harassment continued on March 10 as well, when Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) was aggressively followed by Pakistan security personnel. The Pakistani agency personnel were observed meeting local security guards and asked details regarding availability of the officer, details of occupants.

On March 11, Indian Naval Advisor and Military Advisor were aggressively tailed while going from residence to chancery.

Other than this, two officers of Indian high commissioner in Islamabad have been receiving hoax calls for the last few days.

New Delhi has reminded Pakistan that the incidents are a violation of Vienna convention on diplomatic relations. It added that the safety and security of the Indian High Commission, its officers and staff members are the responsibility of the Pakistan government.

The functioning of diplomatic missions between India and Pakistan is governed by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 and the bilateral Code of Conduct signed by the two countries in 1992.

India, Pakistan code of conduct of 1992 says safety and security of the premises of diplomatic personnel, their families shall be respected and protected. It also says intrusive and aggressive surveillance such as verbal and physical harassment shall not be allowed.