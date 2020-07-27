हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over attempts to convert Lahore gurdwara into mosque

The gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore is the site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji but has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commission over attempts to convert the Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan in Lahore into a mosque.

In response to a media query, Srivastava said, "A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara ‘Shahidi Asthan’, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque."

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Taru Ji is a historical gurdwara where Bhai Taru Ji made supreme sacrifice in 1745. The gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concern in India.

There have been calls for justice for the minority Sikh community in Pakistan. India has expressed its concerns, in strongest terms on this incident and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures.

Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.

