हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 cases

India logs 18,132 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days

The active COVID-19 cases have declined to 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days, said the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am. 

India logs 18,132 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days
Zee News file pic

New Delhi: India on Monday (October 11) witnessed a decline in active COVID-19 cases, but rise of 18,132 new infections in a single day, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

The ministry's updated data said that India logged 18,132 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,71,607. The national COVID-19 recovery rate, however, has increased to 98 per cent, it said, adding that the death toll climbed to 4,50,782 with 193 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days, said the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 106 consecutive days now.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. A decrease of 3,624 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 193 new fatalities include 85 from Kerala and 28 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,50,782 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,542 from Maharashtra, 37,885 from Karnataka, 35,783 from Tamil Nadu, 26,258 from Kerala, 25,089 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,905 from West Bengal.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Notably, as many as 10,35,797 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,36,31,490.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 95.19 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 casesCOVID casesCOVID-19 infections
Next
Story

Heavy rainfall over peninsular India for next few days, predicts IMD

Must Watch

PT9M55S

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress to organise 'Maun Vrat' programme across country