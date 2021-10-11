India logs 18,132 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days

New Delhi: India on Monday (October 11) witnessed a decline in active COVID-19 cases, but rise of 18,132 new infections in a single day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The ministry's updated data said that India logged 18,132 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,71,607. The national COVID-19 recovery rate, however, has increased to 98 per cent, it said, adding that the death toll climbed to 4,50,782 with 193 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days, said the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 106 consecutive days now.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. A decrease of 3,624 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 193 new fatalities include 85 from Kerala and 28 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,50,782 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,542 from Maharashtra, 37,885 from Karnataka, 35,783 from Tamil Nadu, 26,258 from Kerala, 25,089 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,905 from West Bengal.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Notably, as many as 10,35,797 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,36,31,490.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 95.19 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)

