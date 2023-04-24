India Logs 7,178 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Dips After 69 Days

New Delhi: India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid-19 cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent, the health ministry said.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore, it added. The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Over 10,000 Cases, 29 Deaths Reported On Sunday

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data. With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally stood at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll rose to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala.

On Sunday, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.