India looks at partnership with Nordic, Baltic nations for green and digital future

India has increased engagement with Nordic and Baltic countries of North European and sees the partnership with them for a green and digital future.

Speaking at the India-Nordic-Baltic CII Conclave, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "lessons of our pandemic response to serve the cause of global welfare" and "our growth must consequently be greener, be smarter and be more digital".

He said that given the "meshing of capabilities, outlook and ambition....the India-Nordic-Baltic partnership can make a real difference".

Nordic countries are a group of five nations in Northern Europe--Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, while Baltic countries are three countries--Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who share a coastline with Baltic sea.

Highlighting how "India and the Nordic-Baltic nations have much in common", the EAM said, "our shared values have led to a similar outlook towards global challenges and opportunities".

India has increased engagement with these countries and 2018 saw first India-Nordic summit in Sweden during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all five Nordic leaders were present. Denmark will see the second India Nordic summit and this was one of the key outcomes of the India-Denmark virtual summit that took place earlier in 2020.

During his address to Nordic and Baltic counterparts, the EAM pointed out that India is "keen to promote more resilient global supply chains" and elaborated on India's Atmanirbhar Bharat--self-reliant India policy that "aims to promote entrepreneurship, employment, innovation and skill". He added that "it would strike a balance between what we build at home, what the world has to offer and what we can contribute."

Present during the virtual meet were--Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Finland's FM Ville Skinnari, Iceland's Industry Minister Kolbrun R Gylfadottir, Latvia's FM Edgars Rinkevics and Estonia's FM Urmas Reinsalu.

On the Indian side were-- Secretary West, Vikas Swarup, Secretary ER Rahul Chhabra and Joint Secretary Central Europe Neeta Bhushan.