India lost 95 soldiers during Pakistan ceasefire violations and border skirmishes with China since 2014: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday stated that India has lost 95 soldiers, 75 of them during ceasefire violation by Pakistan and 20 more soldiers during border skirmishes with China since 2014.

In reply to a question in Parliament, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik gave a detailed answer. In 2015, four soldiers lost their lives when Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC); in 2016, seven soldiers lost their lives; in 2017, 23 soldiers were martyred; in 2018, 19 soldiers lost their lives and in 2020 (till September 14), nine soldiers martyred.

Live TV

With China, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in 2020, added Naik.

The fatal casualties of Army personnel in battle since 2014 stands at 738, stated Naik. In 2014, 78 personnel lost their lives; in 2015, 109 personnel were martyred; in 2016, 133 personnel lost their lives; in 2017, 137 were martyred; in 2018, 117 personnel lost their lives; in 2019, 107 were martyred, and in 2020, 57 personnel lost their lives.

Details of monetary benefits/ entitlements to the NOK of battle casualty (fatal):

1) Compensation/Pension/Terminal Dues paid by the govt.

(a) Liberalized family pension (LFP ): As applicable to Battle Casualty that is equal to emoluments last drawn by the deceased individual.

(b) Ex-gratia lump sum compensation from Central Government:-

(i) Death occurring due to accidents in the course of duties, Rs 25 lakh

(ii) Death in the course of duties attributable to acts of violence by terrorists. etc. Rs 25 lakh

(iii) Death occurring during enemy action in war or border skirmishes or in action against militants, terrorist. etc- Rs. 35 lakh

(iv) Death occurring while on duty in the specified high altitude, inaccessible border posts etc. on account of natural disasters, extreme weather conditions Rs 35 lakh

(v) Death occurring during enemy action in international war or warlike engagements which are specially notified Rs 45 lakh

(c) Death-cum-Retirement gratuity (DCRG): Based on the length of service rendered and emoluments last drawn by the deceased individual.

(d) Disable/war injury element of pension released by PCDA (P) Allahabad, as applicable.

2. Compensation/Pension/Terminal Dues (Ex-gratia) paid by the state govt. As applicable. Rates vary from State to State.

3. Other Benefits by the Govt:

(a) Compassionate Appointment to the NOK: As per eligibility and qualification of NOK of BC through respective Line Dates (as per Govt Scheme)

(b) Education Concessions: Full reimbursement of the tuition fee. Also full reimbursement of Hostel charges for those studying in boarding schools and colleges.

(c) Fare and Rail Travel Concession: 75% concession on base fare by Indian Air Lines and for travel by Second Class Sleeper by train.