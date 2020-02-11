India moots train service for Pakistan pilgrims, opens window for resumption of suspended services

New Delhi: India has mooted a train service to ferry Pakistani pilgrims who will be coming for annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif, Rajasthan. This is a step for the resumption of suspended train services between India and Pakistan and positive development in the backdrop of strained ties between the two countries since 2019.

Pakistan had in 2019 discontinued train and bus services between both the countries after New Delhi removed special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Both the Samjhauta Express connecting Lahore (Pakistan) with Delhi and Thar Express connecting Khokhrapar (Pakistan) with Munabao in Barmer district of Rajasthan were shut down by Islamabad.

The nine-day long, 808th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti will begin from February 24-March 5.

The train service is expected to ferry Pakistani pilgrims from Attari to Ajmer. However, Pakistan is still to respond to this proposal of India. Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims visit Ajmer each year for the annual Urs, and such connectivity can ease the pilgrimage for them.