MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH

'India Mourns Loss Of One Of Its Most Distinguished Leaders': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and termed him as one of the most distinguished leaders of the country. Hailing the Congress veteran for his contributions to the country, PM Modi said that he has left a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manmohan Singh Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and termed him as one of the most distinguished leaders of the country. Hailing the Congress veteran for his contributions to the country, PM Modi said that he has left a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. 

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years," PM Modi posted on X. 

 

