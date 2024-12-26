'India Mourns Loss Of One Of Its Most Distinguished Leaders': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and termed him as one of the most distinguished leaders of the country. Hailing the Congress veteran for his contributions to the country, PM Modi said that he has left a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.
Trending Photos
Manmohan Singh Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and termed him as one of the most distinguished leaders of the country. Hailing the Congress veteran for his contributions to the country, PM Modi said that he has left a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.
"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years," PM Modi posted on X.
India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic… pic.twitter.com/clW00Yv6oP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv