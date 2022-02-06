India needs her, says Sonia Gandhi expressing concern over Lata Mangeshkar's health

New Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi expressed deep concern over the health of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday (February 5, 2022) and prayed for her early recovery.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India`s singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar and has prayed for her early recovery," said the official handle of Congress party in a tweet.

"Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her," said the Congress interim president as per the tweet.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also visited Lata Mangeshkar and enquired about her health. “I conveyed PM Modi's message to her family & wish that she will soon recover. We all wish for her speedy recovery,” said Piyush Goyal after visiting Breach Candy Hospital.

Mumbai | I conveyed PM Modi's message to her family & wish that she will soon recover. We all wish for her speedy recovery: Union Minister Piyush Goyal after visiting Breach Candy Hospital where veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is admit pic.twitter.com/s1RhFXNFMX — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on January 9 following various health issues, including Covid-19, and has remained there for the past nearly four weeks. The legendary singer was once again put on ventilator support as her condition worsened on Saturday.

Earlier in the evening, Mangeshkar`s younger sister, iconic singer Asha Bhosle rushed to meet her at the hospital.

After her visit, Bhosle shared that the doctor has said that Mangeshkar is stable now.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the legendary singer, shared that she is currently under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well.

For the unversed, the Bharat Ratna honorary was admitted to Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.

(With ANI inputs)

