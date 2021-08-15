हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

India needs to be energy independent by 2047, says PM Narendra Modi

India needs to be energy independent by 2047, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 15) set a target of becoming 'energy independent' by 2047 through a mix of electric mobility, gas-based economy, doping ethanol in petrol and making the country a hub for hydrogen production.

Delivering his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said India spends over Rs 12 lakh crore on energy imports every year.

"For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is the call of the hour," he said. "India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate 100th year of Independence."

The roadmap for that is to increase usage of natural gas in the economy, setting up a network of CNG and piped natural gas network across the country, blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol and electric mobility, he said.

The country has achieved the target of 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity ahead of the target, Modi added.

