New Delhi: Amid ongoing border tensions with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (August 30, 2022) said that India is no longer weak and is fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats. During a function in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh stated that the steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led Government in the last eight years have injected new confidence into the Armed Forces.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been transformed into a strong, confident and self-reliant nation which is fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats and challenges," the Ministry of Defence quoted Singh as saying.

He added that India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of a foreign land, but if anyone ever tries to harm the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the Nation, a "befitting reply" will be given.

"It is the result of the last eight years that India is no longer weak. We clarified our stand on terrorism when our Armed Forces, displaying tremendous might, carried out surgical strikes in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes in 2019. It was proof that India's military prowess is no less than any country," Singh said.

Strong and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' moving shoulder-to-shoulder with powerful countries

Rajnath Singh stated that the Armed Forces are deployed with full readiness to protect the people from anti-India elements and asserted the strong and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" is moving shoulder-to-shoulder with powerful countries.

The Defence Minister, who was in Udaipur to unveil the statue of Panna Dhai, a 16th-century nursemaid to Udai Singh II, the fourth son of Indian ruler Sangram Singh I, popularly known as Rana Sanga, also said that foreign companies are being encouraged to manufacture in India under the "Make in India, Make for the World" vision to strengthen the domestic defence industry.

He listed a number of steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to promote "Aatmanirbharta" in defence, including the issuance of three positive indigenisation lists of 310 items and earmarking 68 per cent of the capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in Union Budget 2022-23.

Safe return of Indian nationals from Ukraine was testament to PM Modi's resolve of ensuring safety of every Indian

Singh reiterated the Centre's commitment to ensure the safety of Indians who not only reside within the country, but also in other parts of the world.

He stressed that the safe return of Indian nationals from Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia was testament to Prime Minister Modi's resolve of ensuring the safety and security of every Indian.