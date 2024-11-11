India ‘Not Nervous’ Over US Election: Jaishankar Lauds Modi’s Rapport Irrespective Of Trump, Biden, Obama

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday exuded India’s confidence in its relationship with the United States by saying that a lot of countries are ‘nervous’ after the US elections, but ‘honestly’, we are not one of them. The foreign minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong rapport with successive US Presidents, noting his ability to build solid relationships with leaders ranging from Barack Obama to Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Jaishankar was addressing an event in Mumbai when he was asked about the impact of the recent presidential election in America on Indo-US ties, to which he replied, “The Prime Minister was among the first three calls I think that President Trump took.” He further lauded the PM’s ability to naturally forge relationship, “When he first came to DC, Obama was the president, then it was Trump, then it was Biden. So, you know, for him, there's something natural.

The External Affairs Minister underscored India’s stance that, unlike many other countries, India is not concerned about the recent outcome of the US presidential elections.

"And I think, the changes in India have helped as well. I know today a lot of countries are nervous about the US. Let's be honest about it. We are not one of them," Jaishankar added.

This comes after Donald Trump's re-election to the White House on November 5, where he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a notable comeback after his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

Following the Republican candidate’s victory, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Donald Trump by telephone on November 6, extending warm congratulations on his re-election as President and on the Republican Party’s success in the Congressional elections.

(With ANI inputs)