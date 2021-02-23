India only country on track among G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments: Prakash Javadekar at UNSC Open Debate

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (February 23, 2021) attended the United Nations Security Council Open Debate and said that India is the only country on track among the G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments.

During the open debate on "Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security", Javadekar commented on India's climate actions and said, "We are not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but will also exceed them."

He highlighted that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), the two initiatives by India that have been launched to address challenges of climate change and adaptation.

Representing India, Prakash Javadekar stressed that the idea of climate action should not be to move the climate ambition goal post to 2050 and it is important for countries to fulfil their pre-2020 commitments.

Climate Action needs to go hand-in-hand with the framework for financial, technical and capacity-building support to countries that need it. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 23, 2021

The Union Environment Minister said that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement negotiated under the Framework are the central mechanisms for climate action in a nationally determined manner based on certain fundamental agreed principles.

"The foremost amongst which is 'Common but Differentiated Responsibility and Respective Capabilities'," he added.

The Union Environment Minister cited the 2019 IPCC Special Report 'Climate Change and Land' and put forward the point that even the best science available claims that climate change only exacerbates conflict and is not a reason for conflict and does not threaten peace and security.

Therefore, it is important, said the Minister, to ensure that no parallel tracks for climate negotiations are created brushing aside the fundamentally agreed principles.

He said, "While climate change does not directly or inherently cause violent conflict, its interaction with other social, political and economic factors can, nonetheless, exacerbate drivers of conflict and fragility and have negative impacts on peace, stability and security; and therefore it is for precisely this reason that developing country's Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement included information on adaptation activities, and the need for finance, technology development and transfer, capacity building, and transparency."

He commented on post-COVID-19 recovery and said that India believes that there is a significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their COVID-19 rescue and recovery measures and long-term mitigation strategies that are scheduled to be announced for the reconvened 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in 2021.



India believes that there is a significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their #COVID19 rescue and recovery measures and long-term mitigation strategies.#IndiainUNSC pic.twitter.com/37F5AlF0hf — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 23, 2021

Javadekar also reiterated that the commitment by developed countries to jointly mobilize $100 billion per year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries has not been realized and also stated that there is an urgent need to promote and support the meaningful participation of women and marginalized groups in national-level climate change policy and planning processes.



